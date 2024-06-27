Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,671 shares of company stock worth $1,307,413. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8 %

TRU stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 659,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.