Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DOV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.53. 712,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

