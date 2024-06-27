Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 9,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,780. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.