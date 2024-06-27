Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

