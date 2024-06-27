Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 605.0% in June

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 605.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 42,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,606. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Featured Stories

