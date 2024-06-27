Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Highway Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The company has a market cap of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.07. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Highway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Highway’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

