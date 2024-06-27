Hillman Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.08. 65,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
