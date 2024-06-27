Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Buys $25,178.50 in Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of HOFT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
