Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 186,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 1,431,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,548. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

