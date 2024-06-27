Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 13,641,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,986. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

