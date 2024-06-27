Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.