Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

ITW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

