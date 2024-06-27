Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 33,972,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,224,184. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.