Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.91. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1,023,381 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

