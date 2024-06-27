ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICFI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

