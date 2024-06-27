Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $489,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.34 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.