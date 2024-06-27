Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $489,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.34 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.