InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

IHT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,200 shares of company stock worth $914,341. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

