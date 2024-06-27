Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

INGN opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 414,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Inogen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

