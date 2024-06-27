InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Down 2.9%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

