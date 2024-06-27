Insider Buying: Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) insider Sukh Ram Chamda purchased 50,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($110,364.07).

Shares of LON CBOX traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.35). 93,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,230. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £74 million, a PE ratio of 1,669.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

