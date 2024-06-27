Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Joel Spira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $235,512.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

FRD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,734. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

