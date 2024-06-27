Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Joel Spira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $235,512.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
FRD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,734. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.