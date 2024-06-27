Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $121,600.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $171.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.