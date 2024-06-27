Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of CVNA traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.88. 5,422,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 3.29.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
