Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CVNA traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.88. 5,422,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.