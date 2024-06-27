Insider Selling: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $14,200.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

