Insider Selling: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $14,200.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $15,600.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.
Century Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IPSC
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.