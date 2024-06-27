Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 27,722 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.