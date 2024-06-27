Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,184,737.78 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,271,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,921,783.90.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

