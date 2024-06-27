Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $49,474.29 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $884.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.