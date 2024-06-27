Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $52,110.10 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.