Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,615.60 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,939,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,534.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Expensify by 287.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

