Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Sells $21,202.48 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $21,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

