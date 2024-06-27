Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $396,658.76 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $459,613.44.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80.

HCP stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HashiCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $338,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

