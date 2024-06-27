Insider Selling: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Sells 2,864 Shares of Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HLX stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

