Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $4,288,500.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LSEA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

