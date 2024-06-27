Insider Selling: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Sells A$61,500,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Luke Mader sold 10,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.10), for a total transaction of A$61,500,000.00 ($41,000,000.00).
Mader Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91.
About Mader Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mader Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.