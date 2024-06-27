Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.