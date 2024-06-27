Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
