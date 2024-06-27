Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.