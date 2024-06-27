Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.