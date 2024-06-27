Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 1,330 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

