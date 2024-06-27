Insider Selling: Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $1,260,000.00 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW – Get Free Report) insider RIWI Hold Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.
RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.
