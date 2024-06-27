Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $97,327.64 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $97,327.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

