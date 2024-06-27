Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director Sells C$2,396,664.50 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50.
John Scott Pagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.7 %
DSG stock opened at C$130.42 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$95.03 and a 52-week high of C$137.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DSG
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.