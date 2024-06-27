Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,130,076.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $321.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
