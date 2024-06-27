Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,130,076.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $321.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

