Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Sells 2,154 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $38,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $245,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Yajing Chen sold 845 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $13,241.15.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 519 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $8,381.85.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 482,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

