International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.77

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.77 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 172.60 ($2.19). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 10,064,986 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 357.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

