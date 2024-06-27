International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Shares Down 0.8%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 315.40 ($4.00). 1,613,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,452,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.80 ($4.03).

A number of research firms have commented on IDS. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 268 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. International Distributions Services’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

