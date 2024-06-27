InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

