Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $1,518,200.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $71.09 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

