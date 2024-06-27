Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $13.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $651.44. 1,478,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,828. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.