Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 84.6% in June

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

IPKW traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $41.70.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,097,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

