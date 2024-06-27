Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 25,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 228% compared to the average daily volume of 7,750 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 326,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,506. The company has a market cap of $997.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $74.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

